Khetia Son’s Tribute Sparks Green Movement Under "Plant A Tree For Your Mother" Campaign | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): On World Environment Day, the inspiring story of Ramesh Saite, Branch Manager of LIC Sendhwa, stands out as a beacon for both familial devotion and environmental responsibility. In memory of his late mother, Sita Bai Saite, who had a deep love for trees, plants and animals, Ramesh launched the "Plant a Tree for Your Mother" campaign in 2022.

The first sapling was planted at the family farmhouse in Balgaon, Thikri tehsil of Barwani district. Over the past four years, the initiative has transformed the barren area into Sita Vatika, a flourishing green space with around 250 trees, including fruit-bearing and shade-providing varieties. Birds have nested in the trees, creating a lively ecosystem that echoes Sita Bai’s affection for nature.

This campaign is not the work of one individual alone. Ramesh’s wife, Maya Saite, and daughter, Dr Madhubala Saite, have been instrumental in planting, irrigating and maintaining the trees, turning a personal tribute into a community inspiration.

Ramesh Saite shares, “Though we lost our mother, seeing these trees grow and listening to the birds, it feels as if her presence surrounds us. Her love lives on through this greenery.”

The initiative has garnered appreciation across Sendhwa, Balgaon, and nearby villages, sending a dual message: honouring loved ones through nature and emphasising environmental stewardship. By pledging to plant trees in memory of parents or ancestors, individuals can keep memories alive while contributing to a greener planet.