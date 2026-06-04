Ex-Boyfriend Attacks 23-Year-Old Woman With Knife Multiple Times In Bhopal, Leaves Her Critical | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured after her ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked her with a knife in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Shankar Nagar area. Her elder sister was also injured while trying to protect her.

Police said the incident took place around 4 pm on Tuesday when the woman was walking near her house with her elder sister.

The accused, identified as Akshay Chandel, a resident of Preet Nagar, allegedly stopped them on the road and started arguing over past issues.

The argument soon turned violent when Akshay allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the woman. Police said he repeatedly stabbed her on the neck, face, back and hands, leaving her critically injured.

Hearing her screams, the victim’s elder sister rushed to help. However, the accused also attacked her with the knife, causing a deep cut on her left cheek.

As the sisters cried for help, local residents began gathering at the spot. Seeing the crowd approach, the accused fled the scene. Before escaping, he allegedly threatened to kill the injured woman.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed both sisters to a hospital.

Younger sister critical

The younger sister remains in serious condition and is undergoing treatment, while the elder sister also suffered significant facial injuries.

Police have registered a case against Akshay Chandel under charges including attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

During the investigation, police found that the accused and the victim were previously in a relationship and had reportedly lived together for some time.

However, their relationship later ended, and the woman started living with her family.

Police suspect the attack was triggered by personal issues after the breakup.

The accused is currently absconding, and a search is underway to track the accused.