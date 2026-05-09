Jabalpur Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death After She Refuses To Talk; Accused Arrested

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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a knife by her former husband in Jabalpur’s Ghamapur area late Thursday night. The accused was arrested within hours of the incident, police said.

The case was reported under the jurisdiction of Ghamapur Police Station. The injured woman, identified as Nikita Yadav, a resident of the Shukla Hotel area, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, Nikita had separated from her husband following a divorce and was living independently while raising her children. Despite the separation, the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten her.

In her complaint, the woman told police that her former husband was addicted to alcohol and frequently arrived at her house in an intoxicated condition, often creating disturbances and assaulting her. She alleged that she had not approached the police earlier due to concerns about social stigma and her children.

The accused again reached Nikita’s house late Thursday night, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and demanded food

Police said the accused again reached Nikita’s house late Thursday night, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and demanded food. When the woman told him that there was no food in the house and advised him to work instead of drinking, an argument broke out between the two.

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During the altercation, the accused allegedly picked up a sharp, iron knife-like weapon kept inside the house and attacked the woman. Nikita sustained a serious injury on her right hand and suffered heavy bleeding.

Despite being injured, she managed to reach the police station, following which officers immediately shifted her to a hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that she had suffered a deep wound on her hand.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation. The accused was arrested within a few hours of the incident.

Police officials said action is being taken against the accused under charges including attempt to murder. Further investigation into the matter is underway.