MP News: Man Gets 8 Stitches After Wife Attacks Him With Kitchen Knife During Fight In Morena

MP News: Woman Attacks Husband With Kitchen Knife After Assault In Morena, Man Sustaines 8 Stitches | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A case of domestic violence was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Friday, where a woman attacked his husband with a kitchen knife leaving him seriously injured.

After the incident the husband was rushed to hospital and sustained 8 stitches.

According to information, the incident occurred in Rathore Colony of Morena after a small dispute took a dangerous turn.

According to information, the husband was identified as Girraj Rathore. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on the night of the incident.

Wife was angered due to physical assault

As he reached home, he suddenly started physically assaulting his wife at home. Despite her repeated efforts to stop him, the violence continued.

Angered by the ongoing assault, the wife attacked her husband on the neck using a kitchen knife.

Girraj Rathore sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to the district hospital. Doctors treated him and stitched 8 wounds on his neck.

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Man lodges FIR against wife

After being discharged, Girraj Rathore approached the Kotwali police station and filed a complaint against his wife.

The police, relying on the doctor’s medical report, have registered a case and started investigating the incident.

Neighbors described the incident as shocking and said domestic violence had escalated to a dangerous level in the household.

Further details are awaited in the matter.