Bhopal Man Attacks Live-In Partner With Hammer, Stabs Self In Stomach Assuming Her Dead | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of alleged domestic violence and suicide came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday after a man attacked his live-in partner with a hammer.

Believing he had killed her, he later stabbed himself in the abdomen and ended his life.

The incident took place around 11 am in Sonagiri C-Sector under the Piplani police station area, which triggered panic in the locality.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted both individuals to the hospital.

Wife died 5 years ago

According to Additional DCP Gautam Solanki, the deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Laxman Prasad Richhariya, a resident of Sonagiri C-Sector who worked as a private vehicle driver.

His wife had died nearly 5 years ago, after which he had been living with Kalpana Bharti, a woman from the same locality.

Police said Kalpana had reportedly been living separately from her husband for a long time and worked in nearby houses doing cleaning and cooking jobs.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple frequently argued over suspicion and personal disputes.

The accused attacked the woman with a hammer

Officials said Laxman allegedly attacked Kalpana with a hammer during an argument, causing serious injuries to her head.

Believing that she had died, he then stabbed himself in the neck and abdomen with a knife in an apparent act of suicide.

However, despite the severe hammer attack, Kalpana survived the assault. She was initially taken to a private hospital in critical condition and was later shifted to Hamidia Hospital, where she remains under treatment.

Police said a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot and collected evidence from the scene.

The knife allegedly used by Laxman to harm himself has been seized by investigators. His body was sent to Gandhi Medical College for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to investigators, the exact reason behind the violent episode is still being ascertained, though initial inquiry indicates that Laxman often doubted Kalpana’s character, leading to repeated disputes between the two.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over domestic violence and mental distress linked to relationship conflicts.