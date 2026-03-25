Bhopal News: 46-Year-Old Hangs Self After Scuffle With Wife

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Private College Professor End His Life By Hanging Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset after a tiff with his wife, a 46-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself under Kamla Nagar police station limits on Monday night. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Baldev Raikwar, lived with his family at Navgrah Temple slums and worked in a private job.

On Monday morning, Baldev expressed his desire to visit his native place, Sagar, to offer prayers to the family deity. However, his wife suggested postponing the visit until Navami, which led to an argument between the couple. Baldev later went to the bathroom and hanged himself.

When he did not come out for a long time, his wife and daughters grew suspicious and forced the door open, only to find him hanging inside.