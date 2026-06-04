Minor Boy Detained, 6 Vehicles Recovered In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy was detained in connection with vehicle theft cases in the Tukoganj area. Police said six stolen two-wheelers were recovered following leads provided by him.

Four of his associates were arrested with 12 stolen vehicles a few days ago.

According to police, a team had been investigating a series of vehicle theft cases in the area. Earlier, four members of the same gang were arrested and had informed police about their minor associate.

Acting on information received, police traced the suspect to the South Tukoganj area and detained him. He allegedly informed police about the theft of vehicles from several parts of the city, including Tukoganj, Pardeshipura, MIG, Azad Nagar and the rural Sanwer area.

He allegedly targeted unattended vehicles parked in parking lots and isolated areas by breaking locks and using direct-wire connections to start them.

Based on information provided by him, police recovered six stolen motorcycles and scooters concealed in a school ground near Janjeerwala Square.

Efforts are underway to identify and return the vehicles to their rightful owners. Further investigation is underway.