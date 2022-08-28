Khetia: Potholes-riddled culvert becomes a nightmare for commuters

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Large potholes have turned the culvert built on Melan River in Nisarpur village of Khetiya town into an accident trap for bikers and commuters with the number of accidents going up daily. Several potholes have surfaced on the culvert in the past few days due to a lack of proper repair.

As the civic body has delayed the repair works on the bridge, potholes on the road are affecting traffic movement on Khetia-Sendhwa road.

The construction of the culvert was completed by the State Road Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 100 crore. A permanent solution to the pothole problem could be beneficial to avert road accidents here.

It is learnt from sources that State Road Development Corporation has transferred repair work to National Highway Public Works Department which further leads to delay in repair works.

Pedestrians using the road have to be extremely careful when moving across the culvert due to the risk of an accident due to potholes. Area residents and commuters want the civic body to ensure the repair of the potholes at the earliest to avert untoward incidents and ensure the safety of commuters.