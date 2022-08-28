e-Paper Get App

Khetia: Potholes-riddled culvert becomes a nightmare for commuters

As the civic body has delayed the repair works on the bridge, potholes on the road are affecting traffic movement on Khetia-Sendhwa road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Large potholes have turned the culvert built on Melan River in Nisarpur village of Khetiya town into an accident trap for bikers and commuters with the number of accidents going up daily. Several potholes have surfaced on the culvert in the past few days due to a lack of proper repair.

As the civic body has delayed the repair works on the bridge, potholes on the road are affecting traffic movement on Khetia-Sendhwa road.

The construction of the culvert was completed by the State Road Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 100 crore. A permanent solution to the pothole problem could be beneficial to avert road accidents here.

It is learnt from sources that State Road Development Corporation has transferred repair work to National Highway Public Works Department which further leads to delay in repair works.

Pedestrians using the road have to be extremely careful when moving across the culvert due to the risk of an accident due to potholes. Area residents and commuters want the civic body to ensure the repair of the potholes at the earliest to avert untoward incidents and ensure the safety of commuters.

Read Also
Khetia: 14 years on, overhead tank still lying empty
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhetia: Potholes-riddled culvert becomes a nightmare for commuters

RECENT STORIES

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India begin chase of 148; Virat...

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India begin chase of 148; Virat...

Mumbai: As city sees highest hand-foot-mouth cases in 4 years, read everything about the disease...

Mumbai: As city sees highest hand-foot-mouth cases in 4 years, read everything about the disease...

Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bags 4-26 as India bowl out Pakistan for 147

Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bags 4-26 as India bowl out Pakistan for 147

Mumbai: Devotees asked to subdue Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on dangerous rail-over-bridges

Mumbai: Devotees asked to subdue Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on dangerous rail-over-bridges

Woman burnt alive: Prohibitory order clamped in Jharkhand's Dumka following protests by right-wing...

Woman burnt alive: Prohibitory order clamped in Jharkhand's Dumka following protests by right-wing...