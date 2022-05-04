Khetia: Encroachment worth Rs Rs 1.5 crore razed

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the district administration on Wednesday razed encroachment on government land worth Rs 1.5 to 2 crore here in Khetia village of Barwani district.

Khetia additional tehsildar Hukumsingh Nigwal informed that the team along with local police razed encroachment at a plot situated at Ashok Road, a main market area.

Nigwal added that one Nayyer Ali had acquired patta land in the market area by illegal means and was operating a business from this land by constructing a shop there. Nigwal added that the action was pending since last two-year and on Wednesday, following the directives of Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, the anti-encroachment squad under the direction of Pansemal sub-divisional magistrate Anshu Jwala demolished the encroachment.

Nigwal said the administration had served notice to Nayyer earlier and had asked him to remove all his stuff from the land failing which the administration would take relevant action

Meanwhile, one JCB was damaged after a part of the slab of a dilapidated house fell on it but nobody was hurt.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:51 PM IST