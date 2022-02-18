Khetia: Congress, BJP candidates file nomination papers for Ward by-poll

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates submitted their nomination papers in the additional tehsildar office on the last day of submission on Friday for the by-poll to be held for the post of councillor of Ward No 11. The by-poll has been necessitated due to the sudden demise of councillor Zubair Mansoori.

According to additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal and naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, nine people had taken nomination papers for the by-poll, and five of them submitted their nomination papers till the last day of submission.

Abdul Ghani, Abdul Razak and Sunil Choudhary from the BJP have submitted their nomination papers, while Govinda Ramchandra Choudhary, Akbar Kader and Hamidabi Bagwan from the Congress submitted their nomination papers. The candidates along with their respective key workers had reached the additional tehsildar office to submit their papers.

BJP had declared Abdul Ghani as its official candidate for the by-poll in a meeting held on Thursday evening. Now, these nomination papers will be scrutinised today followed by the beginning of nomination withdrawal process.

In the last elections, two Congress candidates were elected as councillors along with nagar panchayat president Chandanbai Arvind Bagul. On the other hand, 13 candidates of the BJP had been elected as councillors while Pradeep Nikum was elected as the vice-president.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:23 PM IST