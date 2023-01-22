KHELO INDIA: In PBD-style, RTO ensures a smooth ride for players

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide a better environment to the players coming to Indore for Khelo India, officials of Regional Transport Office conducted a meeting of cabbies, bus operators’ associations and auto drivers’ association to train them to ensure better transport facilities for the players.

RTO officials also trained auto drivers on the basis of preparations of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention and directed them to ensure good behavior and taking reasonable fare from the players.

“We have conducted a meeting of the taxi drivers, bus operators’ associations, auto drivers association and asked them to follow norms and requested them to go an extra mile to ensure safety and security of the players. We will conduct another meeting with all stakeholders to finalise the plan for the same,” Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said.

He added that a bike rally will also be organized to promote the Khelo India Games in which a large number of bike riders from across the city will participate.

“We are organizing a bike rally from Residency Kothi to Rau on Sunday. It would be a 17-km-long rally in which various biker groups will also participate. The aim of the bike rally is to promote the sports activities under Khelo India,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the bus operators’ association has also decided to provide refreshments and lounge facilities at both the major bus stations of the city including Sarwate Bus Stand and Gangwal Bus Stand to the players coming from different parts of the country.

Cards scarcity hits RTO again

The scarcity of blank cards has hit the RTO again due to which driving licenses could not be printed.

A large number of applicants applying for driving licenses and registration cards at the Regional Transport Office are waiting to get their licenses for more than a month. “The shortage of cards would be resolved soon. We have informed the officials to get more blank cards and to get the work done at the earliest,” the RTO added.

