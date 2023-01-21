Indore: Career counselling session at Nanda Nagar Government School

Career counselling session ‘Youth Empowerment’ held at Government School Nanda Nagar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Prdaesh): Providing knowledge about various other fields than academics, Government School Nanda Nagar organised a ‘Youth Empowerment’ workshop. Government school students were curious about possible career options especially if they are not interested in science field.

The aim of the workshop was to help students reflect on their ambitions, interests, qualifications and abilities.

Discussing options in social work, motivational speaker Deepak S said, “As a social worker you can work in different areas like Hospitals, Clinics, Health Industry, Education Sector, NGO's, Human Rights Agenices, Old Age Homes, Disaster Management Departments, etc. Social workers work at the federal, state and local levels.”

Expert from beauty industry a trainer Seema Soni said, “Beauty sector provides a lot of opportunities for girls and boys to work. Everyone should have their own skills and should stand on their own so that they should not depend on anyone.”

She added that fashion is a big thing for the youth, due to which there is a lot of demand in this sector today and without the need of much degree, only after some basic practical training, youngsters can do very well in this field and become self dependent.

She added that these courses can last between six months and two years. “Whatever course you choose, make sure to select one that is approved by the state for licensing purposes,” Soni said.