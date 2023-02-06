Khelo India 2022: Pradyuman Singh Rathore wins gold for Madhya Pradesh in canoe slalom | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the canoe slalom competitions being held under the aegis of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Maheshwar, Pradyuman Singh Rathore won gold medal for Madhya Pradesh. Pradyuman won the gold medal in K-1 event while the second and third positions were secured by Pynshngain Kurbah of Meghalaya and Anek Chauhan of Gujarat respectively.

Notably, bronze medal winner Anek Chauhan trains in Indore.

Pradyuman managed to defeat Kurbah by a gap of 20 seconds. Pradyuman has represented India in several international competitions in the past as well and is ranked 42 in Junior World Ranking. In the Senior World Ranking, he is at 57th position.

Canoe slalom for the first time in KIYG

Canoe slalom events have been included in Khelo India Youth Games for the first time and Madhya Pradesh is hoping to win gold medals in all the four categories of the sport.

On receiving the medal, Balveer Singh Kushwaha, Indian Kayaking Canoeing Association president Malini Gaur, Prashant Kushwaha, Secretary B.S. Vanhar, Eklavya Singh God, Lokendra Singh Rathore, Yogendra Singh Rathore, Akhilesh Pathak, Ravindra Dubey and coach Kuldeep Singh Keer congratulated Pradyuman.

