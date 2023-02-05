Khelo India 2022: Khelo India Canoe Slalom competition from today in Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Canoe Slalom competition, part of the ongoing Khelo India, will begin on Monday at Sahastradhara on the Narmada River in Khargone district. Water games will be played for the first time at the Youth Games in Maheshwar, according to district sports officer Pavi Dubey. The opening ceremony will take place at Sahastradhara on Monday at 9 a.m. State sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who is the chief guest, will arrive at 12 p.m, according to her schedule.

The competition will continue on Tuesday as well. The canoe slalom competition will feature 16 men and 16 women from 15 states. According to Dubey, the first day will feature a 1-1 match for both men and women. Following the competition, the medal-winning players will be honoured at the medal's ceremony at Sahastradhara. This competition will be televised live as part of Khelo India. Information about the event will be made live on social media through the YouTube channel, as well as the Collector Khargone's Facebook page and Twitter account.

