Khargone: Vaccination can defeat corona, says minister Dang after inspecting Covid centre in Sanawad

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Minister Hardeep Singh Dang inspected arrangements of Covid Centre and Civil Hospital here on Friday and interacted with doctors, staff and patients.
After inspection, he took a meeting of officials at NDVA rest house. Dang said maximum people are getting cured in home isolation. Remdesivir injections are only administered if patients’ condition is critical while government is doing all it can.
“The people who have taken both the doses of vaccine will not be harmed. But people should not stop wearing masks and maintain social distanced as well,” he remarked.
“Vaccination is the only way to defeat Covid-19. Arrangements in Sanawad hospital are good but a few complaints have come wherein people have alleged that hospital is charging more. Action will be taken after conducting investigation if a complaint is received,” he added.
Barwah MLA Sachin Birla, former MLAs Hitendra Singh Solanki and Babulal Mahajan, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan, SDM Anukool Jain, Civil Hospital Incharge Dr Hansa Patidar, tehsildar Ranjana Patidar were present during the meeting.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)