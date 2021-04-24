Khargone: Vaccination can defeat corona, says minister Dang after inspecting Covid centre in Sanawad

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Minister Hardeep Singh Dang inspected arrangements of Covid Centre and Civil Hospital here on Friday and interacted with doctors, staff and patients.

After inspection, he took a meeting of officials at NDVA rest house. Dang said maximum people are getting cured in home isolation. Remdesivir injections are only administered if patients’ condition is critical while government is doing all it can.

“The people who have taken both the doses of vaccine will not be harmed. But people should not stop wearing masks and maintain social distanced as well,” he remarked.