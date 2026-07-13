Khargone Teacher Collapses Near School Gate In Alleged Drunken State, Probe Ordered | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A government primary school teacher was allegedly found unconscious near the gate of a school after arriving at the school under the influence of alcohol in Khargone district on Saturday. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday.

According to officials, Lalsingh Vaskale, posted at Primary School Kadwali (Hirapur Faliya) in Bhagwanpura block, reached the Government Higher Secondary School under the Mohanpura cluster in an allegedly inebriated condition.

Witnesses claimed he had consumed country-made liquor before arriving at the school and was seen staggering.

The viral video purportedly shows the teacher carrying a polythene packet containing country-made liquor. He appears unable to maintain his balance and collapses near the school entrance.

Bhagwanpura Block Education Officer Murlidhar Mahajan said he has sought reports from the Jan Shikshak (Cluster Academic Coordinator) and the Block Resource Coordinator.

He said a proposal for departmental action would be sent to the Assistant Commissioner's office after the inquiry report is received, and further action would be taken based on its findings.