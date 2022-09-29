e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Six tractor-trolleys seized in raid against illegal mining

Khargone: Six tractor-trolleys seized in raid against illegal mining

Giving information, mining officer Sawan Chouhan said that upon receiving information that sand was being illegally quarried and stored, SDM Sanghpriya apprised the mining officer about the activity.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of mining officials and local administration conducted a raid near Bhatyan Bujurg village in Kasrawad town of Khargone district on Thursday. The team seized six tractor-trolleys engaged in transporting sand mined illegally.

Giving information, mining officer Sawan Chouhan said that upon receiving information that sand was being illegally quarried and stored, SDM Sanghpriya apprised the mining officer about the activity. 

Local administration along with a team of mining officers reached Kasrawad town and seized sand-laden tractor-trolleys used in the transportation of illegally mined sand and impounded the vehicles at Kasrawad police station. 

However, tractor drivers and others involved fled from the spot. A criminal case under relevant sections of the MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules 2022 was registered against miscreants. Further investigation to unearth illegal coal, and sand mining would continue in future as well. Despite a complete ban on taking sandstones from the Narmada river, many people are excavating them illegally from the banks of Narmada river.

Read Also
MP: 6-yr-old dies of electrocution in Garba pandal in Khargone
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mhow: Entries invited for 4th Infantry marathon

Mhow: Entries invited for 4th Infantry marathon

Indore: Relief for MP Shankar Lalwani; High Court dismisses election petition against him

Indore: Relief for MP Shankar Lalwani; High Court dismisses election petition against him

Indore: Bajrang Dal acts against youths teasing girls in garba pandals

Indore: Bajrang Dal acts against youths teasing girls in garba pandals

Indore: Gynaecological Health Camp spreads cancer awareness

Indore: Gynaecological Health Camp spreads cancer awareness

Indore: Seminar to spread awareness of cybercrime among 200 students

Indore: Seminar to spread awareness of cybercrime among 200 students