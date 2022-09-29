Khargone: Six tractor-trolleys seized in raid against illegal mining

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of mining officials and local administration conducted a raid near Bhatyan Bujurg village in Kasrawad town of Khargone district on Thursday. The team seized six tractor-trolleys engaged in transporting sand mined illegally.

Giving information, mining officer Sawan Chouhan said that upon receiving information that sand was being illegally quarried and stored, SDM Sanghpriya apprised the mining officer about the activity.

Local administration along with a team of mining officers reached Kasrawad town and seized sand-laden tractor-trolleys used in the transportation of illegally mined sand and impounded the vehicles at Kasrawad police station.

However, tractor drivers and others involved fled from the spot. A criminal case under relevant sections of the MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules 2022 was registered against miscreants. Further investigation to unearth illegal coal, and sand mining would continue in future as well. Despite a complete ban on taking sandstones from the Narmada river, many people are excavating them illegally from the banks of Narmada river.