Khargone: Show-cause notice to be issued against doctors absent from duty

Reportedly, on Thursday, CHMO Chouhan performed a surprise inspection and found that Dr Parth Ratnaparkhi had not come to Badgaon health centre since August 17.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr DS Chouhan directed that a show-cause notice be issued against doctors who were absent during his inspection of primary health centres of Badgaon and Nagjhiri villages.

Reportedly, on Thursday, CHMO Chouhan performed a surprise inspection and found that Dr Parth Ratnaparkhi had not come to Badgaon health centre since August 17. Then the CMHO contacted Gogawa block medical officer (BMO) to confirm the absence of Dr Ratnaparhi at Gogawa too.

He also found that data entry operator Vinay Gupta was also absent and so too was Dr Pragya Chouhan but later, the BMO confirmed her presence at the Community health centre.

While examining the antenatal care register, he found 14 out of 40 antenatal women to be moderately anaemic. Out of which only two women Varsha Prakash and Anita Kalme were given iron sucrose. Due to this negligence, the three would be served a show cause notice.

