Khargone: Karam Dam leakage case; former minister Sachin Yadav demands action against accused govt staff too

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Kasrawad and former state agriculture minister Sachin Yadav demanded action against accused officers and employees along with the contractor in connection with the Karam Dam leakage case.

On Thursday, Yadav went to the head collector's office to meet Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam regarding the problems of Kasrawad assembly constituency.

During a discussion with the media, MLA Yadav said that the leakage in Karam Dam of Dhar district has exposed the gross corruption and mismanagement in the department.

Questioning the inquiry committee and action against the contractor, Yadav said that the government has formed an inquiry committee and action has been taken against the contractor, but that is not enough. Yadav demanded action against the officers and employees as well. After investigation, an amount of Rs 300 crore should also be recovered from the guilty.

By the grace of God, there was no loss of life due to the Karam Dam incident. Six villages of Maheshwar tehsil of Khargone district were also affected by Karam Dam. He said that in these six villages, Jalkota is the last village situated on the bank of Karam river where it meets the Narmada river at Jalkota.

After high inflow of water from Karam river into Narmada, the water level of Narmada had increased rapidly and increased the risk of Jalkota village.

Earlier, a major disaster was averted, when villagers from 18 villages were shifted to shelter camps after a breach was reported in the Karam dam under construction near Dhamnod village in Dhar district. The villagers have now returned to their homes after the water was released through a channel on August 14.

A leakage was reported from the dam on August 14. A flood alert was sounded downstream of the reservoir, where 18 villages in the adjoining districts of Dhar and Khargone were in danger of being inundated.

However, earth-moving machines were deployed to dig a channel for the water to be released from the dam reservoir.