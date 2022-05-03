Khargone: Eid, Parshuram Jayanti remain low-key affair in curfew-bound Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Festivities on Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshay Tritiya remained a low-key affair in curfew-bound Khargone town on Tuesday. The situation remained totally peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the town. The members of the minority communities celebrated the festival at their homes.

Additional forces from adjoining districts were deployed in the town especially in the sensitive areas which witnessed stone-pelting incidents during Ram Navami procession recently.

Muslims offered prayers inside their homes, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, while Hindus also celebrated their festival while remaining in their houses.

After the violence in Khargone during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10, a curfew was clamped in the town and all religious places were closed. Regular relaxations in the curfew were being given in Khargone to allow people to buy essential commodities, but the curbs were not eased on Tuesday. There was no relaxation in the curfew on the occasion of festivals in the town to maintain peace and harmony, a senior official said.

"After a meeting with leaders of both the communities, it was decided not to give any relaxation in the curfew on the occasion of festivals. A strict vigil is being kept in the town with over 1,300 cops deployed for maintaining law and order," Khargone in-charge SP Rohit Kashwani said.

Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya festivals were celebrated by the Hindu community by staying indoors in the curfew-bound town with people praying for peace and harmony in the society. Lord Parshuram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, while Akshaya Tritiya is a festival associated with good luck and prosperity.

"We celebrated the festivals by remaining inside our houses as there was no permission to go out and organise rallies. We prayed to God for the return of peace and harmony in the town," Prafulla Dongre, a local resident, said.

"As directed by the administration, we prayed inside our houses on the occasion of Eid. We followed all instructions issued by the local administration. We prayed to Allah for peace and harmony in the town and return of normalcy," said local resident Nasir Khan, holding his year-old son, Hasim, in his arms.

"It is a big festival for us. Our 30 'Rozas' (fast) have been completed. We remained inside our houses and offered namaz. We prayed for the return of peace and harmony in the town," said another local resident Mukhtyar Khan.

ALSO READ Indore: Union minister Pradhan to attend seminar in city tomorrow

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:46 PM IST