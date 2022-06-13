e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Crackdown on illegal sand mining; poclain machine, dumper seized

Acting on a tip-off, mineral officer Sawan Chouhan while posing as a farmer raided the Basunda mining (closed) on the Narmada river bank.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing campaign against rampant illegal sand mining near the bank of holy Narmada river, a team of mineral officials conducted a raid near Narmada river bank in Jalood village of Khargone district on Sunday night. The team also seized a poclain machine and a dumper engaged in illegal mining.

According to further information from mineral officer Sawan Chouhan, a complaint regarding illegal sand mining being conducted on the river bank near Jaloda village under Mandleshwar police station was received. Acting on a tip-off, mineral officer Sawan Chouhan while posing as a farmer raided the Basunda mining (closed) on the Narmada river bank.

The team also recovered a poclain machine and dumper which were used for excavating and transporting sand illegally in Jalood village. Chouhan immediately informed the police team about the same in view of security. ASI Yadav also rushed to the spot along with PCR van and seized both the machines and dumper and impounded them at the concerned police station.

Read Also
Khargone: 60 sensitive polling booths inspected
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: Crackdown on illegal sand mining; poclain machine, dumper seized

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Param Bir Singh deposes as witness in IAS Radheshyam Mopalwar extortion case

Mumbai: Param Bir Singh deposes as witness in IAS Radheshyam Mopalwar extortion case

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

Railways to invest Rs 50 crore in startups annually; innovators to retain their intellectual...

Railways to invest Rs 50 crore in startups annually; innovators to retain their intellectual...

Yes Bank-DHFL Scam: Pune businessman challenges arrest by CBI

Yes Bank-DHFL Scam: Pune businessman challenges arrest by CBI

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...