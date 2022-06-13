Khargone: Crackdown on illegal sand mining; poclain machine, dumper seized

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing campaign against rampant illegal sand mining near the bank of holy Narmada river, a team of mineral officials conducted a raid near Narmada river bank in Jalood village of Khargone district on Sunday night. The team also seized a poclain machine and a dumper engaged in illegal mining.

According to further information from mineral officer Sawan Chouhan, a complaint regarding illegal sand mining being conducted on the river bank near Jaloda village under Mandleshwar police station was received. Acting on a tip-off, mineral officer Sawan Chouhan while posing as a farmer raided the Basunda mining (closed) on the Narmada river bank.

The team also recovered a poclain machine and dumper which were used for excavating and transporting sand illegally in Jalood village. Chouhan immediately informed the police team about the same in view of security. ASI Yadav also rushed to the spot along with PCR van and seized both the machines and dumper and impounded them at the concerned police station.

Read Also Khargone: 60 sensitive polling booths inspected