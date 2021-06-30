Khargone: 2 BJP leaders arrested in connection with suicide by Bhikangaon janpad panchayat chief executive officer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police on Wednesday arrested two BJP leaders in connection with suicide of former chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Bhikangaon late Rajesh Bahoti.

The accused have been identified as Dhannalal Khatwase and Dulichand Banke. While Dhannalal is a representative and husband of Janapad Panchyat president Rekha Khatwase, Dulichand Banki is vice president of the Janpad Panchyat.

Khargone Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan confirmed the arrest and said, “On the basis of suicide, two persons were booked for abetment to suicide. They have been arrested and will be produced in court soon.”

On June 27, family members of Rajesh Bahoti, 55, tried to call him but he didn’t respond. They later approached his colleagues who went to his official residence and found him hanging.

The police had recovered a handwritten suicide note in which Bahoti had named the two BJP leaders for mounting pressure on him and also threatening him to transfer. He also wrote, in suicide, that the duo BJP leaders were forcing him to clear certain bills against the works, which actually were not executed on ground.

Following his suicide, senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Arun Yadav had demanded stern action against the accused. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh had also said that the two accused BJP leaders were in contact with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to protect themselves.