Indore: Principal Economic Advisor to Union government sings paeans for cleanest city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Economic Adviser to Central government, Sanjeev Sanyal sang paeans soon after he landed in the cleanest city of the country late on Monday evening.

He took to twitter to share about his tryst with Indore. “Indore is a good demonstration of how the administration, political class, common citizens and business community can come together to create a well run city. It is obvious as soon as u enter the town. And love the Indori pride,” he twitted.

In his another tweet, he talked about transformation of Indore and stated that there is nothing that cannot be re-created elsewhere. His tweet reads, “Spent time trying to understand the policies that transformed Indore in last 3-4 years. They are all common sense - literally nothing that cannot be re-created elsewhere. Many states have sent officials to study it, but no one has quite succeeded yet. Need to understand why.”

Reacting to his tweets, a person tweeted, “Maybe the other states only sent their officials, not the businessmen and common citizens. Why would someone in Varanasi know not to spit on street as that's all they have seen. FWIW, Chappan is not well known outside Indore.” Sanyal replied, “Don't agree. There is nothing different about Indoris - it was worse than the average Indian city till 5 years ago. They managed to do it. Every Indian lands in Singapore/London and becomes instantaneously law abiding.

”Sanyal also visited Chhappan, the smart food street of Indore, and said that every city should have a place like it.

His tweet on Chhappan reads, “I met the officials and local shopkeepers who have so worked hard to make Chhappan such a fun street - it's done so well - clean, masks enforced, staff fully vaccinated. All Indian cities need places like this.”

Sanyal had descended on Indore after two-day Bhopal. About Madhya Pradesh, he twitted, “Must say Madhya Pradesh had rapidly moved up my favourite states list - closing in rapidly on current #1 Sikkim..”