Khandwa's Teen Girl Flees Home After Parents Fail To Buy Her Persian Cat; Lured And R*ped By Army Jawan In Train | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Army officer was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl inside a train's bathroom in Khandwa and later at a hotel in Rajasthan, police reported on Monday. The alleged crime happened after the minor fled her home when her father refused to buy her a Persian cat. The minor reached the railway station, where she met the Army officer. It is also suspected that the victim and the accused already knew each other through social media.

Girl Left Home Over Pet Cat

According to information, the 15-year-old girl, who lives in an urban area of Khandwa, had asked her father to buy her a foreign-breed cat. The cat reportedly cost around ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. However, her father refused to buy such an expensive pet. Upset over his refusal, the girl left her home and reached the railway station, where she boarded a train.

During the journey, she reportedly met an Army jawan who allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the train's bathroom. The accused then allegedly took the minor to Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where he sexually assaulted her again at a hotel. A few days later, the girl returned home and informed her family about the incident. Following this, a complaint was lodged at Moghat police station in Khandwa.

Social Media Connection Suspected

Police have registered a case against an unidentified Army jawan based on the minor's statement. During the investigation, police also learnt that the girl had a social media account.

It is suspected that the girl and the accused may have known each other through social media and had been communicating over the phone before the incident. However, police are yet to confirm this connection. A police team may visit Ganganagar in Rajasthan to identify and trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.