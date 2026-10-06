Ratlam Guest Teacher Tied To Tree, Beaten For Molesting Minor Girl; Video Viral

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A guest teacher was tied to a tree and beaten by villagers after he was allegedly caught molesting a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. Video of the assault, showing the teacher crying and pleading to be released, surfaced on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Oct 3 in the Tal police station area.

Villagers alleged that guest teacher Yogendra Jatav had called the minor girl on pretext of some work and took her to a hut, where he allegedly molested her. When the girl raised an alarm, her family members reached the spot and apprehended Jatav.

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रतलाम में नाबालिग छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में शिक्षक को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा... वीडियो वायरल! मध्य प्रदेश के रतलाम से एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक शिक्षक को पेड़ से बांधकर कुछ लोग उसके साथ मारपीट करते नजर आ रहे हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, शिक्षक पर नाबालिग छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। आरोप सामने आने के बाद लोगों ने शिक्षक को पकड़ लिया और उसके साथ मारपीट की। छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ जैसे आरोप बेहद गंभीर हैं और मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच जरूरी है। लेकिन इस घटना ने एक दूसरा बड़ा सवाल भी खड़ा कर दिया है... क्या किसी व्यक्ति पर आरोप लगने के बाद भीड़ को कानून अपने हाथ में लेकर उसे सजा देने का अधिकार है? आरोप कितना भी गंभीर क्यों न हो... जांच पुलिस करे और फैसला अदालत करे। घटना: रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश Ratlam News, Ratlam Teacher Case, MP News, Teacher Viral Video, Student Molestation Case, Ratlam Viral Video, Madhya Pradesh News, Mob Justice #RatlamNews #MPNews #ViralVideo #MadhyaPradesh #NewsUpdate https://t.co/xqsM7E8wo4 — Voice of Kranti Official (@voiceofkranti) October 6, 2026

The clip shows the guest teacher tied to a tree as several people surround him. One of them was seen slapping him and beating him repeatedly, despite his cries for mercy. Police later reached the spot and rescued him.

Jatav, 21, a native of Sherpur village in Morena, lives in Kharwakala, Ratlam, and works as a guest teacher at a government primary school in nearby Piplya Tukhar.

Teacher files assault complaint

Jatav also filed a police complaint, alleging that he was assaulted and threatened. He said he had gone to meet a girl he knew during his lunch break around 1.30 pm on Oct 3.

According to Jatav, two men stopped him near a small structure in Kharwa around 2.45 pm, abused him and questioned why he had come to meet a girl from their village. He alleged that one man attacked him with a wooden stick while the other beat him with a rope and threatened to kill him if he returned.

Police registered a case against unidentified persons based on his complaint.