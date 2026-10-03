MP’s Ratlam Tops State In Newborn Care With 92.4% SNCU Discharge Rate | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam has recorded a 92.4% discharge rate at its Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), the highest reported in Madhya Pradesh, according to health department data from April onwards. The rate is 7.2 percentage points higher than the state average.

The SNCU at the Mother and Child Hospital provides round-the-clock medical care to newborns requiring special monitoring.

Premature babies, those with low birth weight and newborns suffering from infections, jaundice or breathing difficulties are admitted for treatment.

Newborns admitted to the unit are continuously monitored by doctors and trained healthcare staff. Necessary examinations, treatment and specialised care are provided based on their condition.

The initial period is particularly important for premature and low-birth-weight babies, who require close observation and timely intervention.

The health department data showing a 92.4% discharge rate highlights the performance of newborn care services at the facility.

SNCUs play an important role in providing timely treatment to critically ill newborns and supporting efforts to reduce newborn deaths.

The Ratlam facility’s reported discharge rate places its newborn care services among those showing strong performance in the state.