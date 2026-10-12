 Woman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh In Online Trading Fraud In Bhopal, Scammers Use PM And Finance Minister's Names To Gain Trust
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWoman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh In Online Trading Fraud In Bhopal, Scammers Use PM And Finance Minister's Names To Gain Trust

Woman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh In Online Trading Fraud In Bhopal, Scammers Use PM And Finance Minister's Names To Gain Trust

A 43-year-old woman from Vidisha allegedly lost ₹25 lakh in an online trading scam linked to Bhopal's Kolar area. Fraudsters invoked the names of the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and an industrialist to gain trust. Police transferred the case from Vidisha and are tracing bank accounts and phone numbers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 11, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Woman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh In Online Trading Fraud In Bhopal, Scammers Use PM And Finance Minister's Names To Gain Trust
Woman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh In Online Trading Fraud In Bhopal, Scammers Use PM And Finance Minister's Names To Gain Trust | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 25 lakh by fraudsters who promised high returns through online trading and claimed their company was associated with the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and even a big industrialist.

The case was initially registered as a zero FIR in Vidisha following the woman’s complaint. As the alleged crime took place in Bhopal’s Kolar area, the case was transferred to Kolar police for investigation.

According to reports, the complainant, Jyoti Kori, a Vidisha resident, received a call from an unknown number on June 29.

The caller introduced himself as a representative of a trading company and lured her with promises of high profits from stock market investments.

They initially took Rs 20,000 for registration and another Rs 20,000 to activate the account. The following day, she also deposited Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 for trading.

The suspects continued collecting money on various pretexts while cheating her of Rs 25 lakh. Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said a case had been registered.

Police are now examining the phone numbers and tracing the bank accounts that received the money.

Read Also
Bhopal MANIT Hostel Mess Under FDA Scanner After Food Poisoning Complaint, Seven Samples Collected
Bhopal MANIT Hostel Mess Under FDA Scanner After Food Poisoning Complaint, Seven Samples Collected

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source