Woman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh In Online Trading Fraud In Bhopal, Scammers Use PM And Finance Minister's Names To Gain Trust | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 25 lakh by fraudsters who promised high returns through online trading and claimed their company was associated with the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and even a big industrialist.

The case was initially registered as a zero FIR in Vidisha following the woman’s complaint. As the alleged crime took place in Bhopal’s Kolar area, the case was transferred to Kolar police for investigation.

According to reports, the complainant, Jyoti Kori, a Vidisha resident, received a call from an unknown number on June 29.

The caller introduced himself as a representative of a trading company and lured her with promises of high profits from stock market investments.

They initially took Rs 20,000 for registration and another Rs 20,000 to activate the account. The following day, she also deposited Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 for trading.

The suspects continued collecting money on various pretexts while cheating her of Rs 25 lakh. Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said a case had been registered.

Police are now examining the phone numbers and tracing the bank accounts that received the money.