Khandwa: Private school ask full name of Kareena-saif’s son in current affairs paper

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A private school has asked the full name of the son of Kareen Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a current affairs section of examination paper in Khandwa.

The incident occurred in Academic Heights Public School of the district. The school administration has asked the question in the examination paper of class 6th. When the parents saw the question paper, they were amazed. After that the parent lodged a complaint in the School Education Department and demanded an action against the school management.

District Education Officer Sanjeev Kumar Bhalerao said that on the complaint of the Parent Teacher Association, a show cause notice was issued to the school management. If failed to get a satisfactory answer then the matter would be referred to the senior officials for further action into the matter.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 06:03 PM IST