Khandwa: MLA wants SDM removed for not allowing Kawadiyas to stay in hostel

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state spokesperson and Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore has staged a protest here at the Collectorate office in Khandwa and demanded the removal of SDM for hurting religious sentiments on Sunday.

SDM Dr Aarti Singh had granted permission for carrying out the Kawad Yatra with 11 conditions. In addition to that, Singh didn’t allow the Yatris to stay in the hostel at night.

This has enraged the local leaders and Kawad Yatris. Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore while challenging the order, threatened to hold demonstrations at the collectorate office if SDM is not removed. The next day, the leader along with his supporters reached the office and held a demonstration.

However, SDM was supposed to be on maternity leave from August 15 but witnessing political uprising, she was granted the leave four-days before the date. Dongre has opened a front and also protested against the administrative order.

Collector Anoop Kumar Singh immediately approved the maternity leave and handed over SDM charge to Joint Collector Kumar Sanu Devdiya. As per the order, Devdiya will take over the charge of SDM along with the responsibilities assigned earlier. Deodiya was earlier posted as SDM at Vidisha district headquarters, before being posted in Khandwa district.