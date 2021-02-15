KHANDWA: District administration makes alternative arrangements for ration distribution from fair price shops amid strike by salesmen

Khandwa: In order to carry out smooth functioning of fair price shops in rural areas amid strike observed by their salesmen, Khandwa district administration here has made alternative arrangements for registration of farmers and for distribution of goods from fair price shops.

The arrangement have been made following the orders from state food and civil supplies department. Additional collector SL Singhare said operators of fair price shops, who are not on strike and are distributing food materials will be provided protection.

The fair price shops will be operated with the help of minor forest produce centres, cooperative societies, women self- help groups. Besides, employment assistants, panchayat secretary, Aanganwadi workers, patwaris will distribute goods.

These new sellers will be given training to operate Point of Sale machines and will distribute ration after getting biometric verification done of the consumers in the presence of members of the cooperative societies.