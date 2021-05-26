Khandwa: Book Nath for fuelling anarchy, demand BJP members; Submit memorandum to TI BL Mandloi

KHANDWA: BJP members submitted a memorandum to the TI BL Mandloi demanding that Kamal Nath be booked for creating anarchy.

BJP members under the leadership of Khandwa BJP Committee president Sevadas Patel and MLA Devendra Verma, lodged a complaint against ex-Chief Minister and State Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Tuesday. They demanded a criminal case be filed against him for his controversial and anti-national statement made during a video conference.

The complaint letter mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- medics, administration and social organisations are providing adequate medical facilities to the people across the country but Congress and several other seditious powers are conspiring to defame the country and mislead the people amid pandemic. Nath tagged the B.1.617 Covid variant as Indian variant during a video conference on May 22. He is maligning the countryís image at international level and is misleading the citizens amid pandemic. He has also violated the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and his act falls under the category of sedition as per the Indian Penal Code.