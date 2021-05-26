Khandwa: Book Nath for fuelling anarchy, demand BJP members; Submit memorandum to TI BL Mandloi

KHANDWA: BJP members submitted a memorandum to the TI BL Mandloi demanding that Kamal Nath be booked for creating anarchy.
BJP members under the leadership of Khandwa BJP Committee president Sevadas Patel and MLA Devendra Verma, lodged a complaint against ex-Chief Minister and State Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Tuesday. They demanded a criminal case be filed against him for his controversial and anti-national statement made during a video conference.
The complaint letter mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- medics, administration and social organisations are providing adequate medical facilities to the people across the country but Congress and several other seditious powers are conspiring to defame the country and mislead the people amid pandemic. Nath tagged the B.1.617 Covid variant as Indian variant during a video conference on May 22. He is maligning the countryís image at international level and is misleading the citizens amid pandemic. He has also violated the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and his act falls under the category of sedition as per the Indian Penal Code.
According to the memorandum, Kamal Nath falsely alleged that the government is hiding the death toll of lakhs of people who lost their lives battling coronavirus infection. This has caused panic among the people and such statements fall under the category of criminal act.
In another complaint, the representatives claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision to reduce the prices of DAP in the interest of farmers but in order to ensure the message does not reach the farmers of the country, Kamal Nath provoked them by using words like ëAag Laga Doí during the virtual meeting with Congress leaders disturbing the law and order in the country.
BJP members including Harish Kotwale, Ramgopal Sharma, Kailash Rathore, Sunil Jain and many others were present.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)