Khandwa-Alirajpur Railway Line: Locals Meet Union Minister, Demand Change In Route | FP Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation from Kukshi and nearby regions met Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, urging correction in the survey route of the proposed Khandwa-Alirajpur railway line.

While the railway had earlier approved the survey via Alirajpur, Nanpur, Dholya, Talanpur, Silkuwa, Kukshi, Lohari and through Manawar constituency in Barwani district, the current survey team is allegedly pushing an alternative route via Susari, Bhawriya, Pipliya, Pura, Narmada Nagar and Bagud, bypassing the approved plan.

Locals allege this change overlooks two major tribal constituencies Manawar and Gandhwani and undermines regional development. The delegation informed the minister that the new route passes through the Sardar Sarovar Dam submergence zone, where many farmers have already lost land.

Further acquisition for railway development would render more small and marginal farmers landless, aggravating their economic hardships.

They demanded that the original route via Kukshi, Loni, Singhana and Mandvi, crossing the Narmada near Karhi not be changed. Farmers from Manawar and Singhana also submitted memorandums to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MP Gajendra Singh Patel and others.

BJP leader Ramesh Dhadiwal, district president Chanchal Patidar, Yuvraj Septa, councillor Sanjay Sirvi, and farmers from affected villages, including Susari, Bhanwaria and Nisarpur were present.