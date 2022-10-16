Khandwa: Alert TTE helps cops to rescue minor kidnapped by two girls

KHANDWA: In a humane gesture, a Railway Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) rescued a minor girl child on 12534 CSMT – Lucknow Pushpak Express late Friday evening.

TTE RP Ram, who was manning sleeper coaches (S2), started his regular checks after boarding from Bhusawal and noticed a minor girl travelling with two girls in an S2 coach from Mumbai. While he was coming to check their tickets, the minor alerted TTE Ram in sign language fearing that both the girls could harm her if she called TTE or RPF personnel.

TTE Ram without losing calmness immediately contacted RPF personnel travelling in the train who immediately rushed to the S2 coach and apprehend both the girls and rescued the minor.

The girl’s father had already lodged her missing complaint at Badlapur police station in Mumbai and Maharashtra police were searching for her.

Later, the girl was handed over to constable KH More and MM Sambre, who came from Badlapur in the presence of sub-inspector Devendra Singh, constable Shivram, Sandeep Kumar, Sunil Yadav and Child Line's Mayur Chaure, Shalini Ingle.

According to information, TTE Ram who boarded the train from Bhusawal junction saw RPF personnel searching for someone on the train. While checking tickets in the S2 coach, he saw two girls identified as Akruti Dangi and Kirti Dangi, both residents of Dang Tulsipur, Dangeshwari district in Nepal.

When TTE asked them to furnish tickets, the duo showed their tickets, along with a general ticket for the minor girl.

When TTE Ram asked them to pay a penalty for travelling in a sleeper coach on a general ticket, both girls told that they did not have money to pay penalty. In the meantime, the minor girl signalled the TTE that she was abducted by the girls from Mumbai.

To confirm this, TTE Ram moved to another compartment from where he called RPF personnel as well called Khandwa RPF inspector Devendra Singh and asked him to get a picture of a girl from Bhusawal RPF to confirm her identity. Within the next 10 minutes, TTE Ram got her picture on his mobile phone.

Once he confirmed that she is the same girl whom RPF Bhusawal in searching for, he immediately signalled RPF personnel to arrest both girls.

At Khandwa, both the girls were taken into custody and -the RPF informed Maharashtra police as well as her parents.

