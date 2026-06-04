Khajrana Ganesh Temple To Get 10-Foot-Wide Sanctum Gate Ahead Of Simhastha 2028; 150 KG Silver Removed For Expansion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees visiting the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore will soon get better access for darshan as the temple administration plans to widen the main gate of the sanctum sanctorum ahead of the upcoming Simhastha.

As part of the project, the sanctum gate will be expanded to a width of 10 feet to help manage the expected increase in the number of devotees.

The 150 kg silver covering installed on the gate has been temporarily removed to begin the process.

According to the temple's chief priest, Pandit Ashok Bhatt, the decision was taken during a meeting of the temple management committee, chaired by Indore Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal.

The work is part of the first phase of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple's approved master plan.

A special puja was recently performed to mark the beginning of the development works.

Pandit Bhatt said the wider gate will make it easier for devotees to have darshan, especially during Simhastha, when a large number of pilgrims are expected to visit the temple.

Before construction begins, a team from SGSITS College has conducted structural testing and inspections at the site.

The temple administration is currently waiting for the test reports, which will determine the strength and condition of the structure.

The silver covering has already been removed, and work on widening the gate is expected to begin once the reports are received.

About Simhastha

The Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 will be held from March 27 to May 27, 2028, on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The grand religious event takes place based on special planetary alignments of the Sun and Jupiter.

The 3 main Shahi Snan (royal bathing) dates are April 9, April 23, and May 8, 2028, when lakhs of devotees and saints are expected to take a holy dip.