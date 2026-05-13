Simhastha Mela 2028: Ujjain Commissioner Ashish Singh Uses Bus For Inspection After PM Modi's 'Save Fuel' Appeal; ₹3,060 Cr Works Underway

Simhastha Mela 2028: Officer Ashish Singh Uses Bus For Inspection To Cut Cost; ₹3,060 Cr Works Underway In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Simhastha Mela Officer and Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh has started a new inspection practice to ensure cost efficiency.

During his visit, Singh began regular inspections of Simhastha-related works by travelling in a single bus along with other officials, in line with austerity norms. Earlier, officials used separate vehicles.

As part of the routine tour, inspections were conducted from Gau Ghat to other ghats to review arrangements and monitor the development of smooth access routes for devotees at new ghats.

Simhastha Updates:

Budget: For the upcoming Simhastha, development works worth ₹3,060 crore have been proposed. Road widening work from Kanthal Square to Sati Gate has already started.

Deadline: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that all construction work should be completed by 2027, 6 months before the Simhastha event, so that no problem occurs in the eleventh hour.

Traffic & parking: Police and officials are working on a special plan to ensure better traffic and parking so that devotees have to walk less.

Solar facilities: Solar-powered tankers will be used to provide clean and cool drinking water without electricity.

Helipad Rest House: On April 19, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a ₹1.20 crore Helipad Rest House in Ujjain for Simhastha 2028 preparations. The facility includes one office chamber, a public meeting hall and a room for pilots.

Ujjain airport: Work on the Ujjain airport project has been started to operational before Simhastha 2028.

Indore lags behind: GRP Indore unit has not reached even the initial stage yet. It is said the unit had been functioning without an SP for months and faced staff shortages.