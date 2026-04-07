MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Completion Of Simhastha Projects By Diwali 2027; 22 Projects Worth ₹2,923.84 Crores Approved | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed that all the works proposed for Simhastha 2028 should be compulsorily completed by Diwali 2027. He was addressing a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed for Simhastha 2028 at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The committee approved 22 works worth Rs 2,923.84 crore.

The Chief Minister said that an intense training programme arrangement should be started for Simhastha-related duties. Adequate availability of officials should be ensured for the upcoming Simhastha. To ensure quality of works and better financial arrangement, Yadav insisted on a third-party audit. He said that buildings constructed in Ujjain should be done in such a fashion that they could be useful for annual functions post Simhastha 2028.

Roads should be constructed in such a way that apart from Mahakal Lok, transportation to other pilgrim places of Ujjain should become easier. To provide lodging facilities to pilgrims arriving in Ujjain from distant places, home stay, parking and public facilities should be developed within a 100 km radius.

During the Simhastha, participation of local institutions and public participation should be encouraged. A separate bridge should be constructed for pedestrian pilgrims on the Kshipra river.

The Cabinet Sub Committee approved an integrated command and control centre to be constructed at a cost of Rs 139.14 crore. Through this facility, fair activities will be monitored with the help of drones, CCTV and data analysis. Through the medium of AI-based crowd management and mobile apps, information on routes, parking and other facilities will be provided. This facility will also monitor cyber security, waste management and water supply.