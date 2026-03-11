Prioritise High-Quality Works For Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: Says Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan reviewed the progress of various development works. He directed officials to ensure that all facilities are planned systematically, executed with quality, and completed on time, considering that millions of devotees are expected to visit the pilgrimage sites.

The review meeting was attended by Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh in person, while Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, senior officials from the land records department, sub-divisional officers from Niphad and Nashik, senior officials of BSNL, and other departmental representatives joined online.

Minister Mahajan said that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious gathering but a grand symbol of India’s spiritual tradition. With millions of devotees expected from across the country and abroad, it is the government’s responsibility to provide world-class facilities. He instructed all departments to coordinate closely and complete the projects as a priority.



During the meeting, the minister reviewed several key projects, including the Nashik Ring Road, Trimbak DP Road, Trimbak Darshan Path, development of the Dwarka Circle area, facilities related to Ozar Airport, Ghotiwale Road, staff housing colonies, and construction of river ghats, as well as land acquisition and land measurement work for various projects.

Considering the large influx of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela, he emphasised proper planning for traffic management, infrastructure, accommodation, and safety. He stressed that completing projects on time is important, but ensuring durability and high quality is equally essential.



Minister Mahajan also directed all departments to work in coordination so that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 becomes a memorable and well-organised event for devotees.