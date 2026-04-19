CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Helipad Rest House In Ujjain, Sets Stage for Simhastha 2028

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a ₹1.20 crore Helipad Rest House in Ujjain for Simhastha 2028 preparations on Sunday.

This rest house features an office chamber, a hall designed for meetings with the public, and a dedicated room for pilots.

This facility has been established to facilitate interactions with guests, public representatives, and the general public during Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain.

Speaking on the auspicious occasions of Parashuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, while inaugurating the first project for Simhastha 2028.

एविएशन और पर्यटन के क्षेत्र में तेजी से बढ़ रहा मध्यप्रदेश!



आज 'पीएमश्री हेली पर्यटन सेवा' के अंतर्गत 'भोपाल-ओरछा-चंदेरी' सेक्टर के लिए हेली सेवा का शुभारंभ किया।



इस हेली सेवा से भोपाल-ओरछा-चंदेरी के बीच यात्रा घंटों की बजाय मिनटों में होगी। पर्यटन के साथ ही क्षेत्रीय विकास को… pic.twitter.com/0kjxqKWaqC — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 19, 2026

Yadav stated that during the Ujjain Simhastha, the world will witness the grandeur of our Sanatan tradition. He affirmed that their endeavour, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to ensure that all devotees receive every necessary amenity during this world-class event, and that the cultural and religious festivities of the Simhastha Mahaparva 2028 are celebrated with the full splendour of the Sanatan tradition.

He also inaugurated the heli service for the 'Bhopal-Orchha-Chanderi' sector under 'PMShri Heli Tourism Service'.

He posted on X with this heli service, travel between Bhopal, Orchha, and Chanderi will take minutes instead of hours. Along with tourism, regional development will also be strengthened.

Yadav posted on X

Today, we are launching helicopter services through the Tourism Department on our third circuit: Bhopal, Chanderi, and Orchha In the past, we have undertaken significant construction work in King Ram's city, Orchha, providing tourists with numerous amenities and projects, enhancing the dignity of the Lord's temple, and ensuring that we all enjoy our journey to Orchha Through another easy air transport route, we have launched the third sector of helicopter service from Bhopal It is noteworthy that just last year, we launched the Indore-Ujjain circuit, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, and Mamleshwar.

Later, we launched the second sector, encompassing several tourist destinations such as Chitrakoot, Maihar's Mataji, Pachmarhi, Amarkantak, Bandhavgarh, and Pench"