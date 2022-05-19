Khachrod: Normal life thrown out of gear in rural areas, agriculture suffers, says Congress

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Block congress committee members in Khachrod town held a protest demonstration against unscheduled power cuts and shortage of drinking water supply in nearby village areas.

The protestors led by MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar held the government responsible for the unprecedented power crisis and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the power scenario. A memorandum was handed over to the sub-divisional officer and assistant engineer of the electricity department and demanded uninterrupted power and water supply to the residents living in the area in view of soaring temperatures. They alleged that the government has failed in providing uninterrupted electric and water supply to the people living in this district.

The BJP-ruled government had sold electricity to other states and to some private companies that had pushed the region into complete chaos and confusion. While the system appears to have completely collapsed as masses are struggling to get basic amenities, like electricity and water, but those at the helm are still in a deep slumber,” Gurjar said while addressing party workers during the protest march.

He added that people of the rural region are simmering against the long and unscheduled power outages which have thrown normal life out of gear. No concrete measures were being taken to address the chaotic situation which has created massive resentment all over areas. Block committee president Govind Bharwa, state secretary Anokilal Solanki, block rural president, Nagda, Dara Singh Surel, city president Radhe Jaiswal, Santosh Barkhedawala, Chandraprakash Choudhary and other party workers were present in the protest.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:32 PM IST