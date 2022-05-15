Khachrod: National Lok Adalat conducted at Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat was organised here on May 14 by the Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Khachrod at the District Court premises.

As per information, till 5:00 pm two cases of Hindu Marriage Act, one case of Civil Enforcement and 19 cases of Electricity Act and others were also resolved. Rs 2, 32,000 were received from the Electricity Department in pre-litigation cases. Also, a recovery of Rs 2, 20, 468 was legally completed from 305 cases of civic taxes like water, property, shop, and others.

The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Advocate Association president Pramod Deora and judge Girish Kumar Sharma by garlanding the idol of Goddess Saraswati. All the officials of the court were present during the programme.

It was organised as per instructions of State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur and District Legal Services Authority, Ujjain.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:08 PM IST