Karwa Chauth Special: Wives gift helmets to husbands to ensure road safety

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative aimed at ensuring the long life of men, women gifted†helmets to their husbands while wishing long lives and prosperity, to mark Karwa Chauth here at police headquarters, Barwani.

This Karwa Chauth, wives fasted for the whole day while wishing long lives and prosperity for their husbands, performed rituals when the moon was sighted and presented helmets to their husbands. Wives also administered oath to husbands to wear helmet to ensure road safety and follow traffic rules while riding two-wheelers.

Shivani Goyal said that most of the deaths in road accidents because commuters in two wheelers do not wear helmets, adding there was no better ways to wish but presenting them helmets and also pledged to wear helmet which would protect them from pollution apart from fatal accidents.

Women were seen adorned with beautiful mehndi designs and wearing traditional clothes and jewellery as they waited for the moon for the completion of the fast. Later, women broke their fast only after sighting the moon and presented helmets to their husbands in order to ensure their safety which is the sole reason of Karwa Chauth festival.