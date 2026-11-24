Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in rivers across Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday. Nearly one lakh devotees, including pilgrims from across the country, took a sacred bath in the Shipra River in Ujjain, while large crowds gathered along the banks of the Narmada River in Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Pipariya.

The full moon tithi commenced after 11 pm on Mondy. It is believed bathing in holy rivers help cleanse sins.

Crowd at Shipra river bank in Ujjain |

Ret Mela Marks Celebrations In Sehore

A five-day fair is underway at Bandrabhan Ghat, located at the confluence of the Narmada and Tawa rivers, marking the 200th anniversary of its famous traditional sand fair, popularly known as the Ret Mela. Tribal devotees are participating in the celebrations by performing traditional dances and preparing 'dal-bati-churma', a popular traditional dish, along the riverbanks.

Crowds Throng 400+ Years Old Gwalior temple; One Lakh Diyas Lit Along Sagar Lake

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees visited a 417-year-old temple in Gwalior to celebrate Kartik Purnima. The occasion also witnessed the observance of 'Tripur Dahan' in Pandhurna. In Sagar, the celebrations were marked by the lighting of one lakh diyas (earthen lamps) around Sagar Lake, creating a spectacular spiritual atmosphere.

At Gwarighat in Jabalpur, thousands of devotees began arriving early in the morning to take a holy dip in the Narmada River and donated food and clothes to the underprivileged. Heavy crowds were also reported at Jilhari Ghat and Khari Ghat, with devotees arriving from nearby areas to participate in the religious rituals.

Considering the massive turnout of pilgrims, the local administration made special traffic arrangements to manage the Kartik Purnima celebrations. Vehicles were directed to designated parking areas away from the main entry points to prevent traffic congestion near the riverbanks and ghats.

Why Is Kartik Purnima Special?

Kartik Purnima holds immense religious significance in Hindu tradition. Taking a holy bath in sacred rivers, offering prayers and performing charity are considered particularly auspicious on this day. Devotees across Madhya Pradesh participated in these rituals with great faith and devotion, making the festival a major religious gathering across the state.