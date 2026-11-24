MP’s Ujjain Simhastha 2028 Gets ₹2,801 Crore Boost As CM Mohan Yadav Clears 33 Works, Sets 2027 Deadline | Representative image

-Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday cleared proposals worth Rs 2,801.75 crore for 33 works related to Simhastha 2028 and directed officials to complete all ongoing and sanctioned projects by the end of 2027. He also stressed that Simhastha should be organised on a 'Clean and Green' theme.

The chief minister issued the directions while chairing the seventh meeting of the cabinet sub-committee constituted for sanctioning and monitoring Simhastha-related works at Mantralaya on Monday.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation submitted a proposal of Rs 393.53 crore for the construction of toilets, bathhouses and their operation and maintenance. A total of 8,169 cleanliness sets are proposed across around 2,584 hectares of the 'Mela' (fair) area, and they will have 1,74,858 units.

They include 1.98 lakh toilets, 23,200 bathrooms and 31,600 urinals. Public toilets will be available at a distance of 500 metres. At least 185 changing rooms will be constructed at ghats for women pilgrims, and they will be located every 200 metres.

A scheme of Rs 153.73 crore was proposed for solid waste management, sanitation and vector control. It is estimated that around 25,000 tonnes of garbage will be generated every day on the main days of the holy bath.

Around 13,000 sanitation workers will be deployed. To improve Kshipra river water quality, Rs 12.33 crore is proposed for bioremediation and real-time monitoring of water quality.

Action plan of Rs 389.99 cr for uninterrupted power supply

The energy department presented a temporary work plan of Rs 387.99 crore for uninterrupted and alternative power supply arrangements in the 'Mela' area, ghats and main routes.

Meanwhile, the public health and medical education department submitted a proposal of Rs 27.78 crore for medical facilities in the 'Mela' area.

The facilities include medicines, equipment, a control room and primary treatment. Ujjain Development Authority submitted a proposal of Rs 45 crore for the operation of 2,000 buses between ghats, 'Akadas', parking areas and transportation centres.

Home department seeks Rs 1,862.67 crore for equipment

The home department (police) submitted a proposal of Rs 1,862.67 crore to purchase modern equipment and vehicles.

The proposal envisages Rs 207.61 crore for the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Rs 207.33 crore for security equipment and Rs 220.6 crore for equipment meant for crowd control and traffic. Around 100 BDDS teams will be required during Simhastha.

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