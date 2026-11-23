Shivraj Singh Chouhan Makes Tea At Favourite Tea Stall, Shares Heartwarming Video With Senior BJP Worker |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan brewing and enjoying tea at his favourite tea stall in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district is warming hearts of netizens and going viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, Chouhan could be seen preparing tea himself and serving it to everyone present during a visit to his old friend and senior BJP worker Vishnu Gupta in Rehti town.

Chouhan shared the video on Instagram on Sunday with a special message for his old friend. In the caption, he wrote, "Vishnu Bhaiya, I'll make the tea today!"

He added that meeting Gupta always brought back memories of some truly invaluable moments in his life.

Chouhan Catches-Up With Old Co-Worker

In the video, Chouhan entered the tea stall and asked Gupta to set aside his work and meet him first.

"Gupta ji, pehle ye rakho aur pehle milo..." (Gupta ji, put this aside and meet me first), he said before warmly hugging him.

Chouhan then introduced Gupta to everyone present as a senior BJP worker who had served the party for several decades, dating back to the Jana Sangh days.

Chouhan Makes Tea At His Favourite Stall

During the interaction, Chouhan recalled how he had been sipping tea at Gupta's shop for many years. On this occasion, however, he decided to take charge of preparing the tea himself.

While brewing tea at his favourite stall, Chouhan also made a light-hearted remark about its special taste. Once the tea was ready, he strained it into a steel container and served it to everyone present at the shop.

BJP Worker Expresses Happiness

Gupta expressed his happiness during the interaction and said that he had wanted to serve tea to Chouhan for a long time. The two friends then sat together and enjoyed their tea in the company of others present at the stall.

The video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan preparing tea at his favourite stall attracted considerable attention on social media. Several social media users responded positively to the video by posting greetings and heart emojis in the comments section of the Instagram post.

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