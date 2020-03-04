Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aryan upbeat about IIFA in Indore

BHOPAL: A galaxy of top Bollywood film stars joined chief secretary SR Mohanty in sharing their excitement over being a part of the upcoming IIFA 2020, at a press conference at Mumbai on Wednesday.

The show would be hosted at Indore by superstar Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, along with spectacular line-up of performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan,Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Mohanty said, “We are grateful to IIFA and to Salman Khan that they acceded to the request of our Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to bring IIFA to Indore, Madhya Pradesh - The heart of India. This would definitely raise the profile and destination endorsement will ensure that Madhya Pradesh improves in the field not only economically but in the field of tourism as well.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, said, “It’s a great feeling to be a part of IIFA again, I’m very excited and looking forward to my performance at a global platform that not only gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach out to audiences in international territories but also brings together the greatest players of the entertainment business to celebrate Indian cinema.”

Kartik Aaryan added, “I’m really excited for the NEXA IIFA this year. Especially when it's being hosted in my home state, Madhya Pradesh. I'm looking forward to perform at IIFA as it truly gives an artiste the biggest audience to entertain with your performance.”