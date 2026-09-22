Kailash Vijayvargiya Sandhya Yadav Controversy: Minister Expresses Regret Over 'Body Shaming' Remark On Indore Councillor, Accuses Congress Of Twisting Context

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday expressed regret after his comment over Indore councillor Sandhya Yadav's 'weight' sparked a controversy on social media. He released a video clarifying his statement and alleged that Congress leaders had presented his remarks in a different context.

The controversy erupted after Vijayvargiya commented on Sandhya Yadav during a development works foundation ceremony held in Ward 6 of Assembly Constituency No. 1 on Sunday. The event was organised for projects worth more than ₹7 crore.

While appreciating the councillor’s work, Vijayvargiya had said, “Sandhya Didi has also put on a bit of weight... just a little.” The video of the remark later went viral on social media, drawing flak over 'body shaming'.

WATCH Video: Sandhya Yadav Remark Row

पहले महिलाओं का अपमान करो और फिर कांग्रेस के सर पर ठीकरा फोड़ दो ,,

जबान पर अपनी कंट्रोल नहीं,, ये हाल है भाजपा नेताओं का ,,

लो आ गए माफी मांगने ,,मेरे मुंह तें निकल गई वो तो मेरी बेटी जैसी है



नेताओं का पुराना फॉर्मूला: माइक पर कुछ भी अंट-शंट बोल दो,

#KailashVijayvargiya pic.twitter.com/Zp5qJje6Qx — TANVIR RANGREZ (@virjust18) September 22, 2026

Vijayvargiya, Sandhya Yadav Issue Separate Statements

Following the controversy, both Vijayvargiya and Sandhya Yadav issued separate statements.

Vijayvargiya expressed regret over the remark and alleged that Congress leaders had interpreted his statement incorrectly. Meanwhile, Sandhya Yadav defended the minister, describing him as a father figure and saying that they share a father-daughter-like relationship.

Minister Says Councillor Is Like Daughter

In his clarification, Vijayvargiya praised Sandhya Yadav’s work as a councillor and highlighted the development activities carried out in her ward.

He said that Sandhya Yadav was like a daughter to him and recalled knowing her since childhood. The minister stated that there was no ill intention behind his comment and that neither he nor Sandhya Yadav had any misunderstanding.

Councillor Calls Vijayvargiya A Father Figure

Sandhya Yadav said that Kailash Vijayvargiya holds a father-like stature in her life and that they share a father-daughter bond. She recalled that Vijayvargiya had known her since childhood and used to carry her in his arms when she was young.

The councillor urged people not to pay heed to what she described as misleading interpretations of the viral remark and said the issue was being presented out of context.