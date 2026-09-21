Congress Slams Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Over Remark On Woman Councillor’s Physique, Demands Apology |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday slammed state Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over an alleged remark on the physical appearance of a woman councillor during a public event in Indore on Sunday and demanded that the minister apologise.

A video went viral on social media purportedly showing Vijayvargiya referring to the woman councillor and saying, “...didi ki bhi chaudai badh gayi hai thodi si” (Sister’s width has also increased a little).

Following the circulation of the video, Congress leaders criticised the minister and demanded an apology.

Senior Congress leader and former minister, PC Sharma, called the remark unfortunate and said that Vijayvargiya, being a senior BJP leader, should be mindful of his public statements.

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“It is very unfortunate that Kailash Vijayvargiya, such a senior BJP leader who has served as a minister several times and has also been a member of the BJP’s national executive, made such a remark. Every word spoken by him represents the BJP and the RSS. What kind of words are these? He should apologise to women and the general public,” Sharma said.

Additionally, Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia also criticised Vijayvargiya, demanding that the state government take action by asking him to resign.

“This is the same Kailash Vijayvargiya who makes unwarranted statements about brother-sister relationships and rebukes journalists. Now he is talking about the ‘width’ of women. What kind of objectionable statement is being made? The BJP government does not seem to notice this. Well, why would it? When Vijay Shah, their minister, insults the daughters of the country and the Indian Army, they did not notice that either. So why would they notice this? We demand that the party and the government seek the resignation of such people.” (ANI)