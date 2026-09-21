World Alzheimer’s Day Highlights Need For Timely Dementia Diagnosis In Bhopal | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Neurologists have raised concern over the growing prevalence of dementia among the elderly, saying the burden is expected to double over the next 10 years.

With World Alzheimer’s Day being observed on Sep 21, doctors have stressed the need to remain mentally active through activities such as reading and solving maths.

Madhya Pradesh has a dementia prevalence rate of 6.75%, slightly below the national average of 7.4%.

The 2026 campaign theme focuses on Alzheimer’s diagnosis: Why it matters, what it gives families access to and why most people wait too long before pursuing one.

Major challenges include chronic diseases, dementia, reduced mobility, loneliness, social isolation and financial insecurity among elderly people.

Neurologist Dr Narendra Rai stressed the importance of keeping the brain active to help control dementia. “Increase mental activities such as reading and solving maths to help control dementia (Alzheimer’s), which is directly associated with age.

After 60 years of age, its prevalence doubles every 10 years. It is increasing among both men and women in society. Timely diagnosis and staying mentally active are the only way out,” he said.

Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist and former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said staying mentally active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle could help control dementia in old age. “If people remain mentally active in old age, it is the best way to control dementia.

Due to stress, it is prevalent among elderly people. They should remain cheerful and follow a healthy diet.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory first, then reasoning, language and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. It develops slowly, often over years, and that’s why families keep explaining away the early signs,” he said.