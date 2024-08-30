 Junior Doctors Assault Nursing Officer In MY Hospital; Association Demands Action
The incident reportedly occurred following a dispute over the disposal of a biopsy sample after a surgical procedure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Junior doctors and nursing officer clash in MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A male nursing officer was allegedly abused and assaulted by junior doctors in the Orthopaedics Operation Theatre (OT) of MY Hospital on Thursday afternoon, sparking outrage among the hospital's nursing community. The incident reportedly occurred following a dispute over the disposal of a biopsy sample after a surgical procedure.

According to hospital staff, the altercation began after a patient underwent surgery in the Orthopaedics OT. Post-operation, a sample for biopsy was left on the table, and nursing officer Sunil Mewar sought instructions from the junior doctor, who performed the surgery, regarding its disposal.

The doctor reportedly instructed Sunil to discard the sample, but Sunil left it on the table. An hour later, during routine cleaning, the sample was misplaced, leading to a heated confrontation. “After finishing his shift and leaving for home, Sunil received a phone call from the junior doctor, demanding him return to the OT to locate the missing sample.

Upon his return, Sunil was allegedly confronted by two to three junior doctors who verbally abused him and physically assaulted him,” Mewar said. A female nursing officer who attempted to intervene was also reportedly verbally abused and treated inappropriately.

Nursing Officer Association's state president Ramesh Jat said, “This kind of violent behaviour by doctors towards nursing staff is completely unacceptable and has resulted in anger among all nursing officers." The association has vowed to meet with the dean and the hospital superintendent on Friday to demand strict action against the doctors involved, identified as Dr Praveen Mishra and Dr Hemant.

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors’ Association president Dr Harendra Pratap said, “It was a petty dispute and we will resolve it together by mutual understanding.”

