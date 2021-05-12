Jhabua: Only 60 vaccinated in Meghnagar due to short supply, health department assures to receive stock soon

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday only 60 people got their anti Covid jabs at the vaccination centre of Meghnagar due to shortage of vaccines.

District vaccination officer Dr Rahul Ganawa said that vaccination is being done as per schedule and according to the availability. He said that those people who were not able to get jabs will get it soon as he is hoping to get the supply of vaccines in coming days.

The preparation of the state government for vaccinations in rural areas and small districts appear to be inadequate. In the district, the vaccination campaign started from March 1. Till now, with front line workers, medical staff, administrative officers and staff, 51,812 people over 60 years of age have received both the doses. The big question is when will the 100% vaccination be completed in this tribal district with a population of 12 lakh?

In Meghnagar development block of Jhabua district, in the last 90 days, only 5726 people have got both the doses of the vaccine. Tribal zone Jhabua has received 70691 doses so far, out of which 68491 people have received the first dose while on Tuesday.

The government has also started vaccinating people over 45 years from April 1, but due to inadequate supply of vaccines, the large number of people visiting the vaccination centres have to return disappointed.